Business & Finance Print 2023-10-31

MoF decides to hire fulltime member for CCP

Zaheer Abbasi Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has decided to hire a member of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) – fulltime –for a period of three years and sought applications in this regard.

The Finance Division’s vacancy announcement stated that it requires fulltime services of persons of known integrity, expertise, eminence and experience for one position of member, CCP.

The selected candidate shall be appointed for a term of three years and will cease to hold office of member CCP on attaining the age of 65 years or expiry of the term whichever is earlier.

The eligibility criteria for the candidates is a postgraduate degree in the relevant field from a recognised institution and has professional experience not below 20 years in the areas of accountancy, commerce, economics, finance, industry, law or public administration.

The maximum age limit for the aspirant candidate is 62 years and must be known for integrity, expertise, and eminence. In case of more than 15 eligible candidates, the short-listing will be done through evaluation based on local or foreign qualification, additional higher qualification in relevant field, higher position experience, regulatory experience, etc.

The remuneration package as per the Competition Commission (Salary, Terms and Conditions of Chairman and Members) Rules, 2009 will be median of MP-I scale and shall be entitled to annual increments earned in the normal course in terms of the MP-I scale.

All terms and conditions of service shall be subject to revision by the federal government from time to time. In case of selection, candidates currently working in government departments, semi-government departments or international financial institutions or multilateral organisations or autonomous or semi-autonomous bodies and private sector, etc, will have to resign or seek retirement before joining the CCP.

