Pakistan rescue team celebrates 4th anniversary of UN certification

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

LAHORE: The acting head of United Nations OCHA Pakistan, Dr Gift Chatora has expressed resolve to extend full support for the UN INSARAG certification of Light Search & Rescue Teams across all districts of Punjab.

He was addressing a function held to mark the 4th anniversary of its United Nations INSARAG certification, here today. Dr. Gift Chatora stated, “UN OCHA Pakistan takes pride in classifying the Pakistan Rescue Team, a testament to our enduring partnership with Rescue 1122 and the Academy, which played a vital role in saving lives during international rescue missions, such as the recent Turkiye Earthquake. I am immensely pleased with the exceptional skills exhibited by the Pakistan Rescue Team during the Turkiye earthquake, saving countless lives.”

In his welcoming note, founder Emergency Services Pakistan and Commander Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the members of the PRT on the 4th anniversary of its United Nations INSARAG Certification. He also acknowledged the support of UN-OCHA Pakistan, UN-INSARAG Secretariat, Mentors, classifiers and NDMA Pakistan to make this Certification possible. He also observed silence in respect for the individuals who lost their lives in earthquakes & disasters and offered prayers for them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

