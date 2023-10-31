BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Envoy speaks about Germany-Pakistan relationship

Press Release Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

KARACHI: German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Granas, addressing a meeting with Karachi Council of Foreign Relations (KCFR), said that Germany was maintaining diplomatic and investment relations with Pakistan for 70 years and that Germany considered that region a very important region.

He said Germany had given $150 million aid to Pakistan and that Germany’s balance of trade with Pakistan was favourable to both the countries. “Germany has been collaborating in electronics, medical and in environmental fields. There is no official position of German Government on CPEC but it’s a good economic project for Pakistan.”

Unlike Pakistan that operated coal and nuclear plants, Germany was now closing down nuclear and shifting to renewable energy, he said.

Replying to another question as to how did Germany manage the energy crisis when gas was cut off from Russia and Nord 1 pipeline was blown up or damaged? He replied that a lot of efforts from their Ministry of Energy had been done by arranging LNG and alternate energy from neighboring countries. Also energy sourcing became more expensive than Russian gas and therefore it had affected their exports too.

The Ambassador said that two German Organizations namely GIZ and KFW were very much active and had their presence in Pakistan. Even though the quantum of contribution may have reduced, as compared to some years ago and both would be willing to look at viable projects, if approached for by the Pakistani authorities.

In comparison, GIZ is currently more active with some ongoing projects as GIZ promotes training, employment and sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.

Together with the state-run vocational training institutes, GIZ improves the quality of training and tailors programmes to the needs of the labour market.

Chairperson of KCFR, Mrs Nadira Panjwani, underscoring the robust collaboration between Germany and Pakistan welcomed the Ambassador and spoke about the historically friendly and stable relations between Pakistan and Germany highlighting Germany’s role in the industrialization of Pakistan and the support of various German aid and development bodies in the socio economic growth of Pakistan.

She paid warm tributes to iconic German personalities like Dr Annemarie Schimmel and Dr Ruth Pfau who have rendered valuable services to Pakistan.

