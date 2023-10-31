BoK earns Rs4,682m PBT in 9 months

KARACHI: Bank of Khyber (BoK) announced a significant achievement as it posts a remarkable profit before tax of Rs 4,682 million for 9M 2023. This financial performance was declared during the 182nd meeting of the Board of Directors, held on October 27, 2023, in Karachi.

The meeting was presided over by Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

BoK’s planning and strategic repositioning of its balance sheet have played a pivotal role in steering the institution successfully through the challenges of the year 2023.

Demonstrating an impressive growth trajectory, the Bank reported a substantial increase of 1,165 percent in profit before tax, reaching Rs 4,682 million for 9M 2023, compared to Rs 370 million for the same period in 2022.

Moreover, the net profit after tax for 9M 2023 surged by 783 percent, amounting to Rs 2,473 million, compared to Rs 280 million reported for 9M 2022.

BoK remains committed to delivering exceptional financial services to its customers while continuously investing in upgrading the systems and capabilities to meet the expectations of the customers. The rapid growth in traffic on the Bank’s digital channels is an affirmation that customers are increasingly engaging with the Bank on its new initiatives.

With this remarkable financial performance, the Bank is poised to continue its growth trajectory and contribute positively to the economic landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond.

