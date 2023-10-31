BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
DEL and ECPL sign MoU on asset life cycle management

Press Release Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

KARACHI: Descon Engineering Limited (DEL) and Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further enhance their more than three decade-long partnership.

This significant milestone, marks a renewed commitment to mutual collaboration in the field of plant maintenance, shutdowns, reliability, and asset performance management to ensure sustainable operations.

The MoU was officially signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Descon Engineering, Taimur Saeed, and the Chief Executive Officer of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited, Jahangir Piracha, solidifying the intent of both organisations to work together for the long-term benefit of their valued clients.

Taimur Saeed stated: “This Memorandum of Understanding is a testament to the enduring partnership between Descon Engineering Limited and Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited. We are committed to bring our overseas experience in our collaboration with Engro Polymer to provide top-notch services and unmatched value to our clients. Together, we will continue to raise the bar in the industry.”

Speaking at the occasion Jahangir Piracha CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited said “Our commitment to delivering excellence in plant maintenance and asset management has been unwavering. This MoU reinforces our dedication to sustainable and reliable operations. Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited is excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to the industry and our clients.”

