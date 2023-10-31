BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Cotton market: Spot rate unchanged amid modest trading

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained easy and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 18000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

Around, 1000 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki, 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund, 400 bales of Pir Wassan were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 400 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 500 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,050 per maund, 1000 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

