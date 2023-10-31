Court denies extending Elahi’s physical remand

LAHORE: A city court on Monday rejected the police request to extend the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervez Elahi in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, the ACE presented Pervez Elahi before the court after expiry of his two-day remand. The investigating officer sought further remand of Pervez Elahi to complete the investigation. The court however rejected the plea and sent Pervez Elahi to jail on judicial remand.

The ACE alleged that Elahi recruited 12 grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit. It said all the appointed candidates were from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, the political constituencies of Chaudhrys.

