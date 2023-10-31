BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Bid to smuggle huge amount of drugs, prohibited injections foiled

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

KARACHI: Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Customs Enforcement Karachi on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs and prohibited injections to Karachi.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that a large quantity of foreign prohibited injections and narcotics would be smuggled from Gwadar.

Reacting to this information, a special team has been constituted for stiff surveillance.

The special team closely monitored buses, trailers and trucks coming from Balochistan to Karachi and deployed plainclothes officers at various spots on the RCD Highway. The staff posted at Mochko checkpoint was also issued special instructions.

Subsequently, the staff at Mochko checkpoint stopped a bus coming from Gwadar bearing number plate LWN 4109 and conducted a thorough search that led the recovery of 2200 prohibited Boston injections worth Rs 11 million and 14.85 kg of marijuana/weed worth Rs 27.1 million from hidden compartments.

The total value of the seized prohibited injections and narcotics is estimated to be Rs 38.1 million. The bus used for smuggling worth Rs 2 million was also seized. Three smugglers were arrested and a case has been registered against them. Further investigation is in progress.

