BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-31

Cyber incident reported: Ministries warned of fake WhatsApp messages, emails on appointments

Tahir Amin Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

ISLAMABAD: A cyber incident of sending fake WhatsApp messages and emails containing malicious attachments from fake appointments of the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) cell, Prime Minister Secretariat to various ministries has been reported.

Official documents of the National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) Cabinet Division revealed that fake emails forwarded to ministries/divisions from email ID of Joint Secretary (Coordination).

The emails contained attachments Notice 3rd meeting EC SFIC.rar’ and "Apex_agenda.rar" from fake appointments.

Investigations pertaining to the said incident are under way at NTISB/N-CERT. In light of initial findings, following important information is shared with all the ministries for immediate attention:

Different phone numbers have been used by individuals claiming to be valid appointments of SIFC Cell the PM Secretariat for propagation of messages initially and then insisting the receiver to download file in their computers through WhatsApp web or emails. WhatsApp messages or emails from these numbers may be ignored and blocked.

Any email containing reference to the SIFC Apex Committee or any other committee meetings and containing a password protected.rar file; as attachment may be opened vigilantly or after approval/vetting from the sender or relevant department.

Any .rar file even without password containing a .chm file and an .exe file or application file shall not be opened without the approval of NITB staff.

Antivirus must be installed on all systems being used for opening of emails. As an alternate, Apple MAC may be used or PC may be installed with an appropriate user-friendly version.

All the ministries which opened email of 3rd August 2023 from JS COORD presssecretary@pmo.gov.pk must also block the IP address: 151.236.30.248 for out-bound communication in their firewall.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PMO SIFC Cyber incident

Comments

1000 characters

Cyber incident reported: Ministries warned of fake WhatsApp messages, emails on appointments

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

ECP orders removal of PS to CM Sindh

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Punjab unveils Rs2trn budget for four months

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Read more stories