BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Oct 31, 2023
World

US says 45 trucks carrying aid entered Gaza on Sunday

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 12:03am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Monday said 45 trucks carrying aid entered Gaza on Sunday, bringing the total to 150, and said that progress is being made on ensuring the delivery of essential fuel supplies to Gaza.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that the US made clear to the government of Israel over the weekend that communications networks in Gaza needed to be restored.

UN agency says ‘meaningful and uninterrupted’ aid needed for Gaza

Telephone and internet communications were partially restored in Gaza after a more than day-long blackout that had badly impacted rescue operations as Israel pounded targets of the Hamas group that controls the territory.

