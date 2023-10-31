US says 45 trucks carrying aid entered Gaza on Sunday

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Monday said 45 trucks carrying aid entered Gaza on Sunday, bringing the total to 150, and said that progress is being made on ensuring the delivery of essential fuel supplies to Gaza.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that the US made clear to the government of Israel over the weekend that communications networks in Gaza needed to be restored.

Telephone and internet communications were partially restored in Gaza after a more than day-long blackout that had badly impacted rescue operations as Israel pounded targets of the Hamas group that controls the territory.