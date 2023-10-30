Sri Lanka shares end lower dragged by financials, industrials

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, pulled down by financials and industrials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.01% lower at 10,687.99.

Senkadagala Finance PLC and Sri Lanka Telecom PLC were the top drags on the index, down 21.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 14.2 million shares from 28.3 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as communication services, financials drag

The equity market’s turnover fell to 396.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.21 million) from 659.6 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 36.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 385.7 million rupees, the data showed.