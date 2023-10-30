BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower dragged by financials, industrials

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.01% lower at 10,687.99
Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 04:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, pulled down by financials and industrials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.01% lower at 10,687.99.

Senkadagala Finance PLC and Sri Lanka Telecom PLC were the top drags on the index, down 21.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 14.2 million shares from 28.3 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as communication services, financials drag

The equity market’s turnover fell to 396.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.21 million) from 659.6 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 36.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 385.7 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower dragged by financials, industrials

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Inter-bank: rupee sustains sixth successive loss against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws: FO

Air Link, Xiaomi partner for production of Xiaomi Smart TVs

Army officers, judges ‘fully liable’ under NAB laws: SC judge

Section 7E: Sindh High Court grants stay for TY2023 subject to 50% payment

Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown as lower demand persists

Lucky Cement to invest Rs4bn in Lucky Core Ventures and National Resources Limited

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Habib Metropolitan Bank

Read more stories