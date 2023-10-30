BAFL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
Toyota September production jumps on stronger Japan output

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 11:30am

TOKYO: Toyota Motor said on Monday that worldwide production rose 1.5% in September from the same period a year earlier to 900,919 vehicles, boosted by stronger demand in Japan, the United States and in Europe.

The Japanese automaker’s domestic production, which accounted for just over a third of the vehicles it produced during the month, rose 12.8% from a year earlier, offsetting a 3.6% decline in overseas output.

The world’s biggest automaker by sales reported an 11.6% jump in global sales in September to 921,308 vehicles. Its sales and production both hit a record for the month.

Toyota has sold more than 7.5 million vehicles during the first nine months of the year.

The figures include its luxury Lexus brand. Domestic sales surged 20.5% in September, while those in the United States rose 14% and sales in Europe were up 18.1%.

As high as Rs1.31mn: Indus Motor announces significant reduction in Toyota car prices

In contrast, output and sales in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam fell in September due to tougher economic conditions.

In China, the world’s biggest auto market, Toyota reported a nearly 7% decline in production even as it reported slightly higher year-on-year sales.

