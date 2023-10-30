BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.28%)
BOP 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-8.73%)
CNERGY 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
DGKC 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FCCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
HBL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.06%)
HUBC 97.24 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 35.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 99.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.13%)
PAEL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
PIOC 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
PPL 79.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
PRL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.26%)
SNGP 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SSGC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TPLP 11.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 74.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.06%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,169 Increased By 2.6 (0.05%)
BR30 17,937 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.37%)
KSE100 51,082 Increased By 138 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,492 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll in India train crash rises to 13

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 10:29am

BHUBANESWAR: The death toll from a train crash in India has risen to 13, with 39 injured, an official said on Monday, with investigators suspecting human error was the cause of the crash in the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The accident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train stopped on Sunday because of a break in an overhead cable and the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service rammed into it from the rear, derailing two carriages of the stationary train.

At least 10 dead in Indian train collision

Nagalakshmi S., a senior government official in the district where the accident happened, told Reuters that more than 90 people were in the two coaches that got rammed by the second train and the toll of dead had risen to 13 with 39 people hurt.

The railway ministry said a preliminary investigation found that “human error” that led to “overshooting of signal” by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train.

An Andhra Pradesh fire services officer said early on Monday that no passengers were left at the site.

The accident came months after India’s state-run railway system suffered its worst crash in two decades when 292 people were killed.

Indian Railways, the fourth largest rain network in the world, is undergoing a $30 billion transformation with new train and modern stations in the pipeline.

India Andhra Pradesh India train crash

Comments

1000 characters

Death toll in India train crash rises to 13

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Oil down 1% ahead of US, China data

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Sibi-Harnai train service restored after 18 years

Restructuring of PRAL under way

Fed may pause again with rates at 22-year high

Read more stories