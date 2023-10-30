BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Inter-bank: rupee sustains sixth successive loss against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.14% on Monday
Recorder Report Published October 30, 2023 Updated October 30, 2023 04:22pm

The Pakistani rupee sustained losses for the sixth consecutive session against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.14% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 280.95, a decrease of Re0.38.

During the previous week, the rupee declined against the US dollar as it closed 0.63% or Rs1.77 lower in the inter-bank market.

The local currency started the week at 278.80 level, but closed on Friday at 280.57.

In a related development, remittances inflows are likely to be back on track with a decent growth from Gulf countries as the local currency marked a significant comeback against the US dollar in the inter-bank and open markets in the last few weeks, experts told Business Recorder.

Additionally, the caretaker government announced an incentive scheme of Rs80 billion for encouraging overseas Pakistanis to send remittances to their relatives in their homeland without any charges.

Internationally, the US dollar inched broadly higher in cautious trade on Monday and held near 150 yen as traders looked to a policy decision by the Bank of Japan later in the week, alongside other major central bank meetings and a slew of economic data releases globally.

Data on Friday showed US consumer spending surged in September as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and travelled, keeping spending on a higher growth path heading into the fourth quarter.

The dollar index edged 0.03% higher to 106.63, as investors assessed what the recent run of resilient US economic data would mean for the Fed’s rate outlook.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped more than 1% on Monday as concern eased about the Israel-Hamas war affecting supply from the region and as investors adopted caution ahead of this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting and other indications of global economic health.

