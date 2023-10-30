Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reportedly started probe against officials, retired or in service including former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Genco Holding Company Limited (GHCL) Mian Muhammad Imran, in a case related to Guddu thermal power station irregularities, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

NAB, in a letter to Power Division, sought information “under rule 19 of NAO, 1999 – Inquiry against Mian Imran, MD PEPCO, Management of Guddu Thermal Power Station and others.”

According to sources NAB has sought details regarding award of maintenance contract of 747 MW of Guddu Thermal Power Station to M/s General Electric (GE) including the particulars of Procurement Committee and contract awarding Authority including year-wise payments made to M/s GE and services rendered against such payments and brief of terms and conditions of such agreement.

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

NAB has asked the concerned authorities to provide complete details of appointment record of Mian Imran at Guddu Thermal Power Station, and details of Recruitment Committee members, appointing authority, eligibility criteria for the respective post held, term and conditions of appointment, nature of appointment with equivalent BPS, remuneration/ perks fixed, brief of job description and tenure of various positions held (from and up-till retirement).

The efficiency/ performance and inspection/ audit reports pertaining to Unit Nos. 1, 2, 4 and Steam Turbine of 415 MW of Guddu Thermal Power Station has also been sought. In case of any inefficiency/ contravention of rules, the abstract of resultant Inquiries held, details of officials held responsible and punitive actions taken upon them individually have also been sought.

NAB has conveyed that in view of case, the record/ information may be provided to Combined Investigation Team, Investigation Wing-II at NAB Sukkur, Airport Road on or before October 30, 2023, through an officer (not below BS-17) well conversant with the case.

Besides, the incumbency period of Arshad Arain, Assistant Resident Engineer on Unit No.04 (415 MW Turbine) has been sought including any mis-happenings/ fault on the said unit during such incumbency in addition to brief findings of resultant Inquiry, responsibilities fixed, quantum of electric production loss caused to the national exchequer (if any).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023