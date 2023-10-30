BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
Oct 30, 2023
Markets

Price of chicken fixed

NNI Published October 30, 2023 Updated October 30, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Karachi commissioner has issued a notification on the pricing of chicken in the city. The price of chicken meat has been set at Rs502 per kg with the price of chicken from the poultry farm being Rs310 per kg and the wholesale price of chicken being Rs318 per kg.

Chicken meat became out of reach for the middle class in February 2023 with the price of live chicken reaching Rs500. This price increase is due to the closure of several poultry businesses as a result of a feed shortage.

The price of chicken has also reached an all-time high in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and a few other cities with a kilogram of poultry meat selling for Rs700-Rs705.

