Oct 30, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-10-30

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son passes away

Monitoring Desk Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

KARACHI: Asim Jamil, son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, passed away in Punjab’s Talamba on Sunday, his family said.

Confirming the news in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tariq said the “accidental death” had turned the atmosphere mournful.

“We request you all to remember us in your prayers on this sad occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in heaven,” he added.

Mian Channu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Saleem said that Asim was taken to Talamba Rural Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The body is being moved to the family’s home from the health centre, he added.

A statement from the Punjab police spokesperson said Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Multan regional police officer.

“The cause of death should be determined in the light of evidence and forensic report,” he said.

The police statement added that the Khanewal district police officer and other senior personnel were present on the scene and evidence had been collected.

