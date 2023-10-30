JI holds big rally against Israel’s atrocities in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of thousands of people belonging to different walks of life held a mammoth rally on Sunday against Israel’s bombing of Palestinians in Gaza, chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

The rally was organized by Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan. The protesters accused the Joe Biden-led US administration of extending support to Israel in a brazen violation of human rights despite claiming to be the champion of human rights in the world.

The JI had announced a march from Abpara Chowk to the US embassy in the high-security diplomatic enclave. However, the police crackdown left the party with no option but to hold the rally on Jinnah Avenue.

The security for the diplomatic enclave was put on high alert as all the gates of the diplomatic which houses the foreign diplomats and others remained shut due to security reasons.

The US embassy issued an advisory for US citizens living in Islamabad and the surrounding area to “limit unnecessary travel on Sunday.”

It advised the US citizens to avoid large public gatherings, to exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering or demonstration and to review personal security plans.

The JI supporters, including women and children, and people from other walks of life marched for a couple of kilometres to reach the agreed venue.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-US and Israel slogans, condemning the US support for Israel.

Addressing the rally, JI chief Sirajul Haq said that “just sending medicines and relief goods to poor Palestinians is not enough as the Muslim world should get united and stand by their Palestinian brethren,” he lamented.

He lamented the silence shown by the Muslim world over Palestinian issues, saying this is the time to rise, or Allah will never forgive them if they remained slave of the US.

He vowed that Jamaat-e-Islami would not budge from his stance of staging protest demonstration as it is the duty of the Muslims to stand by their Palestinian brethren.

Meanwhile, a group of women belong to Aurat March also took to the street against the plan announced by the Pakistani government to deport all illegal residents, including Afghans.

Aurat March supporters gathered in small groups in Islamabad, to raise their voices in support of Afghan nationals facing the threat of deportation.

