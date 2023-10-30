BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
Pakistan Print 2023-10-30

Importance of pest control highlighted

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

KARACHI: Speakers at a training program on urban pest management at the University of Karachi highlighted the critical need for trained professionals in the pest control industry.

A large number of pest technicians, members of pest control companies, and university students from the Department of Agriculture attended the training organised by the Pakistan Pest Management Association (PPMA) in partnership with the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council - Southern Zone Agricultural Research Centre (PARC-SARC) at the campus.

Speakers, including Dr Zakir Hussain Dahri, Director General, SARC-PARC; Ashraf Sattar Adamjee, PPMA’s president; Shoaib Noor, PPMA’s senior vice president; Dr Amjad Pervez, former director general of the SARC-PARC, and PPMA’s current technical director, and Hanif Thaheem, PPMA’s secretary general in their speeches emphasised the vital role the trained pest control professionals play in preventing property damage, ensuring public health, and safeguarding businesses’ reputations while adhering to regulations.

Dahri, who was the chief guest at the event, emphasised the necessity of a regulatory authority to license professional pest control companies.

The training sessions were conducted by trainers including Dr. Amjad Sultan, Dr. Tariq Rajput, Qazi Mahmood, Memoona Nawaz, and Dr Amjad Pervez.

PPMA leaders also outlined the association’s upcoming initiatives, highlighting their recent training programs held in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan.

