BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2023-10-30

West Indies Women-A win one day series

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: West Indies Women-A scaled down the target of 163 in 44.5 overs to win the third and final match against Pakistan Women-A at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore by three wickets and take the one-day series 2-1.

Pakistan Women-A skipper Rameen Shamim bowled a tremendous spell, picking up four wickets and giving away only 13 runs in her 10 overs, but her spirited effort went in vain as Djenaba Joseph’s unbeaten 51 steered the visitors over the line in the decisive encounter.

West Indies Women-A began their chase unperturbed with the first-wicket partnership between Shunelle Sawh and Shabika Gajnabi yielding 53 runs and reached the 100-run mark for the loss of just two batters. A Rameen-triggered collapse saw them slip from 104-2 to 106-6 with Zaida James, Trishan Holder and Sheneta Grimmond all dismissed for ducks.

Djenaba Joseph was able to stablise the innings and got her team home with 31 balls to spare. Apart from Rameen, Saima Malik (2-36) and Anosha Nasir (1-32) were the other wicket-takers for Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Women-A got to a steady start with Shawaal Zulfiqar and Eyman Fatima stitching 49 runs for the opening partnership but lost their way, crashing to 63-6. Useful contributions from Sidra Nawaz (27, 37b, 2x4s), Anosha Nasir (23, 56b, 1x4) and Humna Bilal (21 not out, 53b, 3x4s) lower down the order helped Pakistan to 162 all out in 44.4 overs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

West Indies Rameen Shamim one day series

Comments

1000 characters

West Indies Women-A win one day series

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Israel steps up ground operation in Gaza

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Sibi-Harnai train service restored after 18 years

Restructuring of PRAL under way

Bomb kills two, hurts dozens at Kerala Christian convention

Fed may pause again with rates at 22-year high

Read more stories