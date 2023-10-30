West Indies Women-A win one day series

LAHORE: West Indies Women-A scaled down the target of 163 in 44.5 overs to win the third and final match against Pakistan Women-A at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore by three wickets and take the one-day series 2-1.

Pakistan Women-A skipper Rameen Shamim bowled a tremendous spell, picking up four wickets and giving away only 13 runs in her 10 overs, but her spirited effort went in vain as Djenaba Joseph’s unbeaten 51 steered the visitors over the line in the decisive encounter.

West Indies Women-A began their chase unperturbed with the first-wicket partnership between Shunelle Sawh and Shabika Gajnabi yielding 53 runs and reached the 100-run mark for the loss of just two batters. A Rameen-triggered collapse saw them slip from 104-2 to 106-6 with Zaida James, Trishan Holder and Sheneta Grimmond all dismissed for ducks.

Djenaba Joseph was able to stablise the innings and got her team home with 31 balls to spare. Apart from Rameen, Saima Malik (2-36) and Anosha Nasir (1-32) were the other wicket-takers for Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Women-A got to a steady start with Shawaal Zulfiqar and Eyman Fatima stitching 49 runs for the opening partnership but lost their way, crashing to 63-6. Useful contributions from Sidra Nawaz (27, 37b, 2x4s), Anosha Nasir (23, 56b, 1x4) and Humna Bilal (21 not out, 53b, 3x4s) lower down the order helped Pakistan to 162 all out in 44.4 overs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023