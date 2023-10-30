KP govt draws up action plan against drug mafia

PESHAWAR: Narcotics Control Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) has drawn up action plan for elimination of drugs in the province to break the networks of drugs and smuggling mafias.

In this connection, a meeting of Circle Officers, Station House Officers (SHOs) of Excise Police Stations was held with the newly posted Director of Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani in the chair.

The aim of the meeting held on the directives of the Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmad Rasool Bangash is the elimination of the scourge of drugs from the province.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the performance of the excise police stations against drugs and the measures taken. The meeting decided that instead of traditional anti-narcotics operations, modern and scientific lines and technological operations will be launched against drugs smugglers.

On this occasion, the Director Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani said that the investigation system should be improved and drug cases should be followed thoroughly so that the drugs accused can be everely punished by the courts and this scourge can be eradicated from the root, while the officers and officials will be given Modern training for operations, investigation and intelligence information will be utilized to improve competence.

He said that reports should be prepared as soon as possible for amendments in laws which drug dealers take advantage of such laws.

Sufian Haqqani has said in his address that the implementation of strict laws, punishments and regulations is now inevitable for the complete elimination and prevention of drugs. Addressing the meeting, he referred to the profiling of the main centers of drugs and big traffickers. He has said that negligence in duty, carelessness and violation of discipline will not be tolerated in any case while there is no place for black sheep in the department, all circle officers and SHOs should identify such officers and personnel so that strict action be initiated against them.

He directed the Excise Intelligence in-charge to immediately prepare an intelligence report regarding main drug dealers, while an effective and comprehensive strategy should be developed to keep the students and youth of educational institutions away from drugs, especially from ice.

Director Narcotics Control also issued instructions to all circle officers and SHOs to intensify crackdown against big drug dealers and main centers and said that no concession should be made to drug smugglers.

