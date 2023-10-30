Over 12,000 candidates take test to get admission in Sindh varsity

HYDERABAD: In a remarkable demonstration of academic ambition, the pre-entry test was conducted in the second phase for the admissions to bachelor degree program for the academic year 2024 at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and its campuses in Dadu, Larkana, Naushero Feroz, Badin, Thatta, and Mirpurkhas.

An impressive total of 12,096 candidates including a significant contingent of 3,751 female students enthusiastically participated in the test to try their luck for admissions. The test welcomed 10,049 candidates encompassing 3,186 females and 6,863 males at the Allama I.I. Kazi campus popularly known as main campus in Jamshoro during the second phase. Candidates hailing from eight districts within the province including Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Umerkot, as well as from other provinces of the country, flocked to test their mettle across approximately 70 distinct academic disciplines.

All these academic aspirations converged at the Allama I.I. Kazi Campus. It is pertinent to mention that candidates who were unable to partake in the first phase entrance test due to various reasons were given the opportunity to showcase their potential in the second phase.

To oversee and ensure the smooth conduct of this rigorous examination, Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro personally graced the campus with his presence. He meticulously traversed various examination halls, inspected the arrangements and expressed his utter satisfaction with the measures put in place by the committees responsible for the smooth conduct of the test.

A constellation of academic luminaries including Sindh University Syndicate member Professor Dr. Arfana Mallah, SU Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Director Admissions Prof. Dr. Ayaz Keerio, Dr. Shahmurad Chandio and many others were present at this mega academic event.

Meanwhile, the different campuses of the University of Sindh played host to a significant number of candidates as well. As many as 513 candidates including 139 female students took the test at the Sindh University Larkana campus, 74 pupils including 17 female students at the Naushahro Feroz campus, 100 aspirants with 25 being female at the Thatta campus, 458 candidates including 126 females at the Dadu campus, 471 applicants with 134 girls at the Mirpurkhas campus and a total of 431 candidates including 124 female students at the Laar Campus Badin.

The focal persons and Pro-Vice Chancellors of the concerned campuses personally supervised the examination processes in order to ensure the utmost transparency. At the SU Dadu campus, the responsibility for conducting the test was entrusted to the capable hands of The Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Main Campus Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah. Additionally, a substantial turnout of 21,327 candidates including 5,511 female students actively participated in the entrance test for admission to the bachelor’s degree program at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and its constituent campuses.

Furthermore, a prominent segment of 2,789 candidates comprising 1,117 females and 1,672 males submitted online forms in a bid to secure their admissions to the third year (fifth semester) of the Bachelor of Studies (BS) program, formerly known as the master’s degree program. In a development, no entrance test was mandated for admissions to the said program.

It may be noted that the Sindh University Testing Center (SUTC) effectively facilitated the administration of the test, seamlessly coordinating this academic feat across the main campus and its campuses.

