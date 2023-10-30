BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-30

Rouble hits over 6-week high

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

MOSCOW: The rouble leapt to a more than six-week high against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Russia hiked interest rates by more than expected to 15% before paring gains, with the currency also buttressed by exporters’ increased foreign currency sales.

The central bank raised its key interest rate by 200 basis points, more than the 100-basis-point raise forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, hiking borrowing costs for the fourth meeting running in response to the weak rouble, stubborn inflation pressure and increasing budget spending.

By 1417 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 93.57, earlier reaching 92.5100, its strongest point since Sept. 12.

It had gained 0.5% to trade at 99.09 versus the euro and firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 12.74.

“Today’s decision ... will have a moderately positive impact on the rouble in the coming days,” said Mikhail Vasilyev, chief analyst at Sovcombank, as it will reduce consumer and investment demand, including for imports, as well as raising the attractiveness of rouble savings.

“We expect that by the end of the year the rouble exchange rate will be trading in the range of 94-98 per dollar, 99-104 per euro and 12.8-13.4 per yuan,” Vasilyev said.

Households’ inflationary expectations dropped marginally in October to 11.2%, data showed this week, but not significantly enough to impact the central bank’s thinking and they remain well above the 4% target, said CentroCreditBank economist Yevgeny Suvorov.

Rouble interest rates USD Bank of Russia

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble hits over 6-week high

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Israel steps up ground operation in Gaza

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Sibi-Harnai train service restored after 18 years

Restructuring of PRAL under way

Bomb kills two, hurts dozens at Kerala Christian convention

Fed may pause again with rates at 22-year high

Read more stories