BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bomb kills 1, hurts dozens at Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in India’s Kerala, police say

Reuters Published October 29, 2023 Updated October 29, 2023 02:27pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

KOCHI: One person was killed and dozens injured when at least one homemade bomb exploded at a convention centre in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Sunday where a Christian group was holding a prayer meeting, police said.

Preliminary investigation has shown that an improvised explosive device was used and that 36 people were injured, Kerala Director General of Police Shaik Darvesh Saheb told reporters.

Local newspaper Mathrubhumi, citing witnesses, said at least three explosions occurred inside the convention hall.

When asked whether it was a terror attack, Saheb told reporters, “at this stage I cannot say anything; only after investigating I can confirm the details”.

State Transport Minister Antony Raju said more than 10 people have suffered serious burns and were in critical condition. The incident took place during a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention at the centre in Kalamassery, about 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) northeast of Kochi.

The group was holding a three-day zonal convention that had seen more than 2,000 attendees, according to local media.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident was very unfortunate and that the police have taken it very seriously.

Police was appointing a special investigation team, Saheb told reporters, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident. An eight-member team from the National Security Guard, the Indian government’s counterterrorism unit, is on its way to Kerala to investigate as well, media reported.

India sets $800 per ton minimum export price on onions till end-Dec

The health and medical education departments have been instructed to provide high-quality treatment, said Kerala’s health minister, Veena George. “The explosion occurred seconds after the end of a prayer as part of the day’s event. The first blast took place in the middle of the hall. Seconds later, two more explosions rocked simultaneously on either sides of the hall,” TA Sreekumar, regional spokesperson for the Jehovah’s Witnesses told mathrubhumi.com.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are an international Christian denomination that was founded in the United States around 1870.

They are best known in many countries for door-to-door evangelism.

The group says it has about 60,000 followers in India.

The Supreme Court of India in 2022 backed the church’s members in Kerala when some Jehovah’s Witnesses children stood for the national anthem but did not sing it, citing their faith.

In March, a gunman killed six people at a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall in Hamburg, Germany.

India Kerala kochi

Comments

1000 characters

Bomb kills 1, hurts dozens at Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in India’s Kerala, police say

Gaza civilians should move south where aid efforts 'will expand': Israel

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank: health ministry

Imported fertilizer for Rabi season: Subsidy to be borne by provinces

Saudi defence minister expected to visit White House on Monday

China's foreign minister suggests road to Xi-Biden summit will not be smooth

Kohli falls for duck as England strike early in World Cup

Bangladesh opposition chief held after anti-PM protests

Recovery plan ready for sustainable growth: Shamshad

No sell-off will be allowed in the name of IMF terms: PPP

Read more stories