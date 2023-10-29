BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza civilians should move south where aid efforts 'will expand': Israel

AFP Published October 29, 2023 Updated October 29, 2023 12:52pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli military on Sunday told civilians in Gaza to move to the south of the besieged territory, where it said humanitarian efforts "will be expanding".

"Civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City should temporarily move south of Wadi Gaza to a safer area where they can receive water, food and medicine," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement recorded on Saturday.

"Tomorrow, the humanitarian efforts to Gaza, led by Egypt and the United States, will be expanding," he added.

Although the video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, early Sunday morning, another IDF spokesperson told AFP that the video had been recorded on Saturday, and confirmed the humanitarian efforts would be expanding on Sunday.

Israel unleashed a massive bombing campaign after Hamas group stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Since then, relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed more than 8,000 people, half of them children, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the territory said Saturday.

Why is Israel bombing south Gaza after telling people to go there?

Despite increasingly frantic appeals for an end to the violence, Israel says it is intensifying its ground operations, while continuing to pummel Gaza from the sky.

Hamas authorities reported Sunday a "large number" of people killed overnight in strikes on two refugee camps in northern Gaza.

Israel's Home Front Command earlier warned residents in the southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon of incoming missile and rocket attacks.

Israel MENA Israeli military Daniel Hagari Gaza civilians Hamas controlled health ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Gaza civilians should move south where aid efforts 'will expand': Israel

Imported fertilizer for Rabi season: Subsidy to be borne by provinces

Caretaker govt, COAS striving to attract investment: President

Recovery plan ready for sustainable growth: Shamshad

No sell-off will be allowed in the name of IMF terms: PPP

Transfer of DC, IGP: Establishment Division still defying ECP’s orders

Saudi defence minister expected to visit White House on Monday

One killed, several injured in explosions in India's southern state

AAC seeks govt’s help to resolve issues related to FKPCL

China's foreign minister suggests road to Xi-Biden summit will not be smooth

Read more stories