World Print 2023-10-29

35 die in Egypt road accident

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2023 03:25am

CAIRO: At least 35 people were killed and more than 50 others injured Saturday in a “horrific collision” on an Egyptian highway involving a bus and several cars, state media reported. Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often in bad repair and the highway code is frequently disregarded.

“A horrific collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi al-Natrun led to the death of 35 people, at least 18 of whom burnt to death,” said Al-Ahram news website, indicating “at least 53 were injured”.

Images posted on social media showed an overturned lorry lying across the fast lane on charred tarmac.

Further on is at least one bus and a minibus, both largely gutted by fire, as well as many cars, some still in flames.

Crowds of people can be seen standing by the road, gazing at the crash site as alongside queues of cars as thick black smoke spirals into the air.

Official figures say 7,000 people were killed in road accidents in 2021 in the Arab world’s most populous country.

