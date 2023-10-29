Islamabad: 71 vehicles, motorcycles snatched/stolen

ISLAMABAD: Carjackers in Islamabad managed to either snatch or steal at least 71 vehicles and motorcycles from the different areas of the federal capital during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 55 cases of motorcycle theft, six cases of car theft, 79 cases of mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint, and over 17 cases of robbery and some cases of kidnapping.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Khanna, Aabpara, Koral, Kohsar, Ramna, Shalimar, and Noon police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole eight motorbikes from the limits of the Karachi Company police station, seven motorbikes from the limits of the Khanna police area police station, one car and four motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station as well as four motorbikes were stolen from the limits of Aabpara police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole four bikes from the limits of Lohi Bheer police station as well as auto thieves lifted four motorbikes from the limits of Ramna police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched seven mobile phones, auto thieves stole eight bikes, and robbers looted three house from the limits of Karachi Company police station, seven motorbikes, three mobile phones, and robbers looted one house in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station, four mobile phones, five vehicles stolen from the limits of Kohsar area police station, three mobile phones and four bikes stolen from the limits of Aabpara police station, robbers looted one house and auto thieves stole four vehicles from the limits of Lohi Bheer police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched two mobile phones and auto thieves stole four bikes from the limit of Shalimar police station. Robbers snatched two mobile phones, looted one house, and car lifters stole two bikes from the limits of the Ramna police station.

Furthermore, the Noon police station registered two cases of mobile theft, three cases of auto theft and one case of robbery while auto thieves stole one vehicle, robbers looted one house and armed persons snatched three mobile phones from the limits of Bhara Kahu police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023