Prices of kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Traders and wholesalers in different markets of the twin cities told Business Recorder that an increase was observed in the prices of some kitchen items including tomatoes, potatoes, salt powdered, mutton, bread plain, and cooked beef while a decline was observed in some items including chicken, onions, pulses, sugar, rice, vegetable ghee, and banana.

The survey observed a slight reduction in sugar price which went down from Rs7,200 to Rs7,150, which in retail is being sold at Rs158-160 per kg against Rs160-162 per kg. Since June 2023, wholesale sugar price witnessed an increase of Rs4,000 per bag as it gradually went up from Rs5,000 per 50kg bag to Rs9,000, but following a crackdown against hoarders on September 7, 2023, the sweetener prices started declining as it reduced from Rs9,000 per bag to Rs7,150.

Chicken price went further down from Rs12,200 to Rs12,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs295-310 against Rs315-325 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs500 per kg against Rs520 per kg. Egg price went up from Rs9,200 to Rs9,300 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs325 per dozen against Rs320 per dozen.

Wheat flour price registered a slight decline as the price of best quality wheat flour is available at Rs2,050, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,050 per bag, normal quality wheat flour bag price at Rs2,010 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,000 per bag.

Tea prices remained stable as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,050 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,600; powdered chilli price remained stable at Rs700 per kg, and turmeric powder price went down from Rs600 per kg to Rs580 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed an overall reduction as best quality basmati rice price went down from Rs12,000 to Rs11,500 per 40kg, while the retailers are selling at Rs315 per kg against Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs9,500 per 40kg against Rs10,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs265 per kg against Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati rice price went down from Rs8,000 to Rs7,800, which in retail is being sold at Rs195 per kg.

Bananas’ price witnessed a decline and was being stable in the range of Rs75-140 per dozen as the best quality bananas are available at Rs140 per dozen and normal quality bananas in the range of Rs75-100 per dozen to Rs80-125, best quality guava is available at Rs150 per kg against Rs180 per kg and normal in the range of Rs90-110 per kg against Rs110-120 per kg, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs190-270 per kg, new arrival pomegranate are available in the range of Rs220-260 per kg, and peach is available at Rs190-350 per kg against Rs225-400 per kg, various varieties of grapes are available in the range of Rs160-330 per kg.

Onions were being sold at Rs80-100 per kg against Rs120-140 per kg in the previous week, potatoes at Rs80-120 per kg against Rs70-100 per kg and tomatoes at Rs120-150 per kg against Rs80-100 per kg.

Vegetable ghee/oil registered up to Rs15 per kg decline during the period under review.

