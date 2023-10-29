Punjab’s health system betterthan other provinces’: minister

LAHORE: Terming the health system of Punjab much better than other provinces, the caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said on Saturday that for the first time in history, so much attention is being paid to improve the health system of Punjab.

“Providing the best medical facilities to patients coming to government hospitals is among our top priorities and as per vision of caretaker CM Syed Mohsin Naqvi, provision of primary angioplasty facility to patients in all cardiology hospitals has proved to be a game changer,” he said, adding: “Currently, more than 10,000 patients have undergone primary angioplasty in cardiology hospitals. Medical facilities are being evaluated by visiting various government hospitals of Punjab.”

While addressing the opening session of the Vice Chancellors, Principals and MS Conference at a local hotel, the minister said the head of every teaching hospital should have the qualities of a leader and uninterrupted facility must be ensured to the people in Punjab through the Health Facilitation Program.

In the moot, the caretaker provincial health minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram and Punjab health secretary Ali Jan Khan reviewed the performance of government teaching hospitals.

Prof Dr Javed Akram said, “We are trying our best to complete HR in government hospitals. We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. Facilitation is being created for patients coming to government hospitals. Health screening will be a game changer in educational institutions of Punjab. We are trying to promote research in medical institutions of Punjab.” He said the caretaker cabinet of Punjab has no agenda other than public service. We are trying their best to improve the conditions of public hospitals in Punjab.

