BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Oil prices up 3pc

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

NEW YORK: Oil prices climbed about 3% to a one-week high on Friday on worries that tensions in Israel and Gaza could spread into a wider conflict that could disrupt global crude supplies.

Brent futures rose $2.55, or 2.9%, to settle at $90.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.33, or 2.8%, to settle at $85.54.

Brent’s premium over WTI rose to its highest since March, making it more attractive for energy firms to send ships to the US to pick up crude for export. For the week, Brent was down about 2% and WTI down about 4%.

Trading was choppy. Early in the session, oil prices soared by more than $2 a barrel after the U.S military struck Iranian targets in Syria. Then prices briefly turned negative as markets digested various reports on mediation talks between the militant Hamas group and Israel led by Qatar in coordination with the US.

