Business & Finance Print 2023-10-28

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOCs to Allied Bank, MCB Bank

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued the no-objection certificate (NOC) to Allied Bank Limited for establishing an exchange company in the name of ABL Exchange Company (Private) Limited.

The SBP has also issued the no-objection certificate to MCB Bank Limited for establishing an exchange company in the name of MCB Exchange Company (Private) Limited.

Both the banks informed this through separate material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

