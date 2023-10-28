BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Announcements in mosques: illegal foreigners asked to leave country

APP Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Captain Altaf Hussain Sario (retd) has asked all illegal foreigners residing in the jurisdiction of District South to leave the country by November 01.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the DC said announcements had been made in various Masajids located in the district in this regard and illegal foreigners including Afghanis were advised to leave Pakistan.

It is pertinent to know that government has decided to deport all illegal immigrants, living in Pakistan without having any travel documents since long time. They were given date line of November 01 to leave the country voluntarily, failing which action would be taken against them.

Karachi Afghan nationals illegal foreigners Illegal immigrants

