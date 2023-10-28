BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
UAF holds rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Press Release Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad took out a rally and held a seminar to mark Black Day against the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir and to express solidarity and support with Kashmiri people in their struggle for right to self-determination.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the nation stands united in support to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, reaffirmed by the international community in numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. He slammed oppression in Indian Held Kashmir which is a clear violation of international laws. He urged the enhanced role of the world to solve the issue.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that India should stop denying ground realities, and accept the fact that it cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris with brute force and conspiracies.

He said we stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and would not allow anyone to suppress their rights.

Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that no one can defeat the movement of Kashmiri-based on many decades. He said that the right to self-determination of Indian Occupied Kashmir must be urgently accepted and dispute be settled.

Deans Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Ijaz Bhatti, Dr Farzana Rizvi, Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Muhammad Azam, Dr Kahlid Mushtaq, senior tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Dr Khalid Bashir along with the faculty and staff attended.

