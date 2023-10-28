BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Oct 28, 2023
Pakistan

Imran asks PTI leaders to commence election campaign

Itrat Bashir Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to hold conventions all over the country and also directed his party leadership to commence an election campaign.

He made these remarks in a message to his supporters, which was posted on social media X by a member of his family here on Friday.

The former Prime Minister, who was removed from power through a parliamentary vote in April last year and was later, convicted in the Toshakhana case, said, “I have directed my lawyers and party office bearers to hold conventions all over the country and also commence the campaign for whenever elections are held.”

He pointed out to his supporters that their struggle is entering its decisive phase and hence they have to fight for their rights and the country’s freedom.

In his message, he claimed that all that is happening today is not just an execution of a London ‘plan’ but a London ‘agreement’ that was signed between a cowardly fugitive and corrupt criminal and his facilitators.

“In the last few days, we have witnessed a total mockery of the law. The only way a convicted criminal could be allowed to return to politics with a clean chit is by destroying state institutions. And hence, what we are witnessing is a complete collapse of our justice system,” he added.

He reminded the people of Pakistan that all the cases against him were completely bogus and politically motivated, concocted only to keep him in jail for certain till after the elections or maybe much longer beyond the elections. “However, the growing political awareness and increasing resistance against closed-room conspiracies in my nation scare them,” he said.

In the message, he assured his supporters that at the moment he was physically fit. “I would know if my body was experiencing change from weakness. But, they have already made two public attempts to take my life. Since I won’t agree to leave my country there is of course a danger they will try to make another attempt on my life while I am in jail. Such an attempt could also be through slow poisoning,” he claimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

