BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-28

‘Global crises of energy, capital arising due to Hamas-Israel war’

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the global crises of oil, gas, and capital arising due to the war between Hamas and Israel.

The human tragedy of Israeli attacks in Gaza is engulfing the world. As a result of this crisis, developing countries will be badly affected, and their central banks will be forced to increase interest rates.

Hussain said that the global economy was not in good shape and that the recent conflict would damage it and cause the world economy to shrink rapidly.

He said that at present there is a shortage of capital in dozens of countries, while the financial condition of international institutions is also not good, due to which they are not in a position to give more loans.

On the other hand, the prices of oil and gas in the international market have started to increase and if Hezbollah joins the war the situation will become more alarming.

He further said that the price of natural gas in Pakistan has increased by 194%, after which Ogra has increased the price of LNG by 3.87% because its price has increased in the global market.

These increases will push up inflation in Pakistan. It is natural for LNG to be expensive in winter, but because of the war, there is a strong possibility that the price will increase more than usual, he observed.

In the current situation, it seems that the worst inflation will be imposed on the people of many countries, while it will be difficult for the people to live in countries where playing with the economy, exaggerating about development and politics of non-issues are the norm.

He said that in many countries, businesses will close, unemployment will rise to alarming levels and the economy will suffer.

He added that as a result of the global crisis, the value of the currencies of many countries will fall.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Gaza global economy Mian Zahid Hussain global crises prices of oil and gas Israeli attacks in Gaza

Comments

1000 characters

‘Global crises of energy, capital arising due to Hamas-Israel war’

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

Ultimate beneficial ownership: Requirements more stringent in income tax law than corporate one: expert

TMA concerned at ‘exorbitant’ hike in gas tariffs

High taxes hampering auto industry’s growth: PAAPAM chief

Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Read more stories