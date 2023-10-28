BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan Cables sets science-based emissions reduction target

Press Release Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables, the pioneer wires and cable manufacturer in Pakistan, has become the country’s first building material company to have its science-based emission reduction targets validated and approved by SBTi.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

“We plan to drive sustainability by investing in continuous process improvement and cleaner energy to reach our targets by 2030,” said Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO at Pakistan Cables.

“By setting science-based targets, Pakistan Cables is accelerating its efforts to align with ongoing global efforts to reduce global warming”.

