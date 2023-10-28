BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-28

PNSC announces financial results for FY22-23

Press Release Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: The National Flag Carrier, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), convened its 45th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2022-23 on October 26, 2023 in Karachi.

Chairman PNSC, Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed, chaired the meeting with all Executive Directors and other senior company officials.

The Board of Directors of PNSC on Wednesday 27th September 2023, announced the financial results for the year ended June 30, 2023. According to results announced, the earnings per share of the PNSC (Group) is Rs 227.11 as against Rs. 42.75 in the comparable period last year.

PNSC has declared final cash dividend of Rs.15 per share (150%), which is also the highest ever in the history of PNSC. Earlier during the year (2022-23), PNSC had announced interim dividend of Rs. 5 per share (50%), making total cash dividend for the year, Rs. 20 per share (200%).

Cumulatively, the Group achieved a turnover of Rs 54.8 billion as compared to Rs 27.8 billion last year. The major increase in freight revenue was observed from the transportation of liquid cargo which increased by Rs 22 billion.

During the year PNSC was able to successfully add to its fleet two Aframax Oil Tankers (M.T. Sargodha & M.T. Mardan).

The Dry Cargo segment (including slot charter) increased by Rs.2.62 billion due to major increase in slot charter revenue business from Public Interest Entities.

Chairman PNSC concluded his address by thanking the participants and with a hope for PNSC’s continued performance for better results in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PNSC Annual General Meeting Jawad Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

PNSC announces financial results for FY22-23

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

Ultimate beneficial ownership: Requirements more stringent in income tax law than corporate one: expert

TMA concerned at ‘exorbitant’ hike in gas tariffs

High taxes hampering auto industry’s growth: PAAPAM chief

Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Read more stories