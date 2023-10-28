BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-28

China stocks rise for 4th session amid signs of recovery

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks advanced for a fourth session on Friday, after data showed profits at industrial firms extended gains in September while policy measures helped sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index gained 1.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index added 1% at close.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both finished roughly 2% higher.

For the week, the CSI 300 was up 1.5%, while the Hang Seng added 1.3%.

Global shares rose after data showed the US economy was growing robustly and traders awaited a US core inflation report later in the session that may show price pressures are continuing to abate.

Profits at China’s industrial firms extended gains for a second month in September, adding to signs of a stabilising economy as authorities launched a burst of supportive policy measures.

More than 30 Chinese listed companies vowed to buy back shares or increase stakes in their firms late on Thursday. Firms have spent more than 10 billion yuan ($1.37 billion) in buybacks so far in October, state media Securities Times reported.

Foreign investors bought a net 4.6 billion yuan ($628.6 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on Friday, the biggest purchase in two weeks.

Electric vehicle battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology rose 3.7% after Chairman Robin Zeng proposed to buy back shares worth 2 billion-3 billion yuan. The new energy sector jumped 3.8%.

Shares in healthcare surged 4.8%, and automobiles added 1.8%. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong also rose 2.5%.

There tend to be a lot of buybacks when market is near the bottom, and the market had fully priced in various pessimistic scenarios, said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management.

On the geopolitical front, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday the United States and China need “in-depth” and “comprehensive” dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilize bilateral relations.

China stocks Global shares Shanghai Composite Index CSI 300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise for 4th session amid signs of recovery

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

Ultimate beneficial ownership: Requirements more stringent in income tax law than corporate one: expert

TMA concerned at ‘exorbitant’ hike in gas tariffs

High taxes hampering auto industry’s growth: PAAPAM chief

Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Read more stories