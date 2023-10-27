BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Oct 28, 2023
World

Internet, phone network cut across Gaza

AFP Published October 27, 2023

GAZA STRIP: Internet access and the phone network were completely cut across the Gaza Strip on Friday, amid intense Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

The government of group Hamas accused Israel of taking the measure "to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea."

AFP journalists in Gaza confirmed they were only able to communicate in limited areas where they could connect to Israeli networks across the border.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the "disruption affects the central emergency number 101 and hinders the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded" in the ongoing strikes.

Israel imposes total siege on Gaza, cuts off water supply

The organisation said it was "deeply concerned" about its medics' ability to continue providing care, as well as staff safety.

"We have completely lost contact with the operations room in the Gaza Strip and all our teams operating there," it said on X, formerly Twitter.

The communications shutdown was confirmed by Palestinian telecoms provider Jawwal.

"The heavy bombardment in the last hour destroyed all remaining international routes connecting Gaza to the outside world," Jawwal wrote on its Facebook page.

Global internet monitor NetBlocks reported "a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza Strip with high impact to Paltel," Jawwal's owner, citing live network data.

"The company is the last remaining major operator to supply service as connectivity declines amid ongoing fighting with Israel," NetBlocks wrote on X.

