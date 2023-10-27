BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy stocks drag TSX lower, US data fuels rate optimism

Reuters Published October 27, 2023

Canada’s main stock index was set for a second consecutive week of declines after TSX fell on Friday, led by losses in energy shares, while expectations rose that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold back on any further interest rate hikes as inflation cools down.

The index was down for the eighth consecutive session at its lowest since October 22.

Energy sector was the top loser, falling 1.1% despite oil prices rising 1% a barrel on Friday.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, climbed 0.4% as gold prices held steady, supported by continued demand for safe havens fuelled by Middle East tensions.

Higher copper prices also added to the gains in materials shares with upbeat signs of recovery in top metals consumer China.

U.S. data on Friday showed personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, considered the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, gained 0.4% in September, mirroring its margin in August.

In the 12 months through September, the PCE price index advanced 3.4%, matching August’s rise.

“The Federal Reserve is highly likely to pause interest rate hikes next week given the directional slowing of PCE inflation,” said Brian Pietrangelo, managing director of investment strategy, Key Private Bank.

“Investors should view this pace of declines in inflation as generally positive and remain cautiously optimistic that inflation will abate going forward,” Pietrangelo added.

Traders are now pricing in about a 25% chance the Fed will raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percent in its meeting in January, compared with 29% chance earlier, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 also rose after the PCE data and the robust forecasts from Amazon.com and Intel.

On the companies front, shares of Imperial Oil slid 1.1% after it posted a sharp drop in its third-quarter profits, hurt by lower commodity prices.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

Energy stocks drag TSX lower, US data fuels rate optimism

Release of hostages needs ceasefire, says Hamas official

Internet, phone network cut across Gaza

UN agency says ‘meaningful and uninterrupted’ aid needed for Gaza

South Africa break Pakistan hearts with one-wicket World Cup win

Inter-bank: rupee sees fifth consecutive decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

33,000 illegal immigrants identified via mapping to be deported: minister

Askari Bank latest to establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 loses 241 points amid selling pressure

Indus Motor Company posts profit of Rs3.22bn in July-September, 148% higher YoY

Read more stories