Markets

Gold prices remain largely stable in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 27, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan remained largely stable on Friday, with per tola rate at Rs211,300, after a slight decrease of Rs50.

The 10 gram 24-carat gold was priced at Rs181,156, after shedding Rs42 during the day, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola in Pakistan had stood at Rs211,350, with a significant gain of Rs2,900.

In the international market, gold was priced at $1,987 per ounce on Friday, after a decrease of $3.

It may be noted that gold traders in Pakistan add a premium of $20 with the international price, which took the rate to $2,007 for Pakistani market.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.

