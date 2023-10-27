BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Evergrande held talks with creditors this week: Bloomberg News

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2023 10:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

China Evergrande Group held talks this week with creditors who had opposed its restructuring plan, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Representatives of Evergrande told some investors about the discussions with the creditors who are part of the so-called “Class C” group, the report said, adding that details of the talks were not available.

Pressure piles on Evergrande with chairman under police watch, liquidation risk

Last week, Evergrande said it was revising the terms of a proposed offshore debt restructuring deal to meet the firm’s situation and creditors’ demand.

Evergrande Group

