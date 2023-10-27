BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-27

Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ‘Shanghai Spirit’

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2023 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the “Shanghai Spirit”, emphasizing mutual trust and a shared vision for prosperity and development.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Jilani is in Bishkek where he is leading the Pakistani delegation at the Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.

The Council of Heads of Government is the second-highest forum within the SCO, with a primary focus on fostering cooperation among member states in socioeconomic, trade, and financial sectors.

In his address to the Council’s meeting, Jilani outlined Pakistan’s perspective on transport and regional connectivity, regional cooperation in youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, climate change, and disaster relief.

He said that Pakistan plans to host a conference on transport connectivity for regional prosperity this year.

He said that SCO Business Council and Inter-Bank Association can play a vital role in fostering economic and commercial cooperation amongst SCO member states.

“Pakistan is committed to the “Shanghai Spirit” that stands for mutual trust and respect for shared prosperity and development. Shanghai spirit anchors our collective efforts in the face of great transformation in the geo-political and geo-economic arenas,” he said. Pakistan also assumed the chair of the CHG of the SCO.

During Pakistan’s Chair of CHG, Jilani said that the top priority will be accorded to fostering cooperation in critical and practical areas.

These include enhancing connectivity and transport links, youth empowerment, investment in key sectors with high regional potential, such as agriculture, mining, minerals, energy, and information technology. Alongside, Pakistan will continue to strengthen cooperation in the fields of education and poverty alleviation, he added.

He said that SCO is the key platform for taking the vision of Eurasian connectivity to the next level. Pakistan’s location at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East makes it an ideal trade conduit. “Investing in our collective connectivity capacities is crucial to advancing our shared vision for an economically integrated region. In this context, Pakistan plans to host a Conference on Transport Connectivity for Regional Prosperity,” he said.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a force multiplier for regional connectivity. Lack of connectivity is an impediment to regional trade, investment and development, he said, adding that CPEC does not only connect Pakistan to its neighbour China but also offers all SCO Member States a chance to invest in our shared future and full regional economic integration.

He said that transformation in the global political and economic orders has been accelerated by the digital and information revolution. To equip our next generations with the required tools and skill sets to navigate these revolutionary trends, we should be proactive and pre-emptive, he said.

In this regard, he added that empowerment of the youth is of foremost importance. It is imperative that we further develop our strengths and address our weaknesses in a timely fashion. Our policies of today can harness the tremendous human potential of our region, he said, adding that in this vein, Pakistan proposes to host a Conference on Youth Empowerment Through Digital Economy.

“We are confident that under Pakistan’s permanent chairmanship of the Special Working Group on Poverty Alleviation, significant impetus can be provided to our collective endeavors aimed at improving the living standards of our people,” he said, adding that we are currently in the planning stages of hosting the inaugural session of the special working group on poverty alleviation, focused on Leveraging Digital Technologies to Enhance Social Safety Nets in the SCO Member States.

He further stated that ensuring stability in Afghanistan is imperative for safeguarding the peace and stability of our region. “SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group can play an important role in this regard. Reviving the Contact Group can foster dialogue and meaningfully assist the Afghan authorities in overcoming their economic challenges and building their counter-terrorism capacities,” he added.

“Pakistan is committed to working for a sustainable and nature-positive world that we owe to our future generations. SCO, as the most significant regional organisation, is well placed to become the pioneer of multilateral practical cooperation for dealing with emergency situations,” he further said.

To tap on this mutually beneficial potential of our organisation, he said that Pakistan plans to host a meeting on prevention and response to emergency situations.

Jilani also underlined that SCO is neither a forum for political point-scoring nor is it mandated to resolve bilateral or trilateral issues. “Bringing controversial and disputed issues to SCO can undermine the achievements of SCO for almost quarter of a century. Keeping SCO free from myopic domestic political considerations and making it work for our region’s shared future are our collective responsibilities,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Foreign Office SCO Caretaker Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

Comments

1000 characters

Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ‘Shanghai Spirit’

South Africa keep calm, pull off nail-biting win over Pakistan

UN agency says ‘meaningful and uninterrupted’ aid needed for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees fifth consecutive decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

33,000 illegal immigrants identified via mapping to be deported: minister

Askari Bank latest to establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 loses 241 points amid selling pressure

Indus Motor Company posts profit of Rs3.22bn in July-September, 148% higher YoY

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran’s bail plea

Behind Biden’s shift on Israel assault: deaths of Palestinians, international pressure

Read more stories