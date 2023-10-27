Illegal foreign nationals: KP finalises scheme for repatriation

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammed Azam Khan has said that repatriation programme of foreign nationals illegally living in the province has been finalized.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister that all illegal foreigners can go back to their homelands voluntarily till the 1st of next month; and the government will extend every possible support to them for this purpose. He said that so far, around 60,000 such foreign nationals have gone back to their homeland via Torkham border.

Muhammad Azam Khan said that action against foreigners illegally living in the province would be initiated from 1st of November under which repatriation of such persons would be carried out from the designated points in the province. “concerned administration will arrange temporary points where food would be provided; and women, children and old people would be accorded special treatment as per the traditions of the land.

He said that currently, three temporary centers/spots are being arranged at Peshawar, Haripur and Landi Kotal. Under this temporary arrangement, doctors, medicines and other health facilities would also be extended.

