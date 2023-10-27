BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ATC issues release orders of Khadija Shah

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2023 05:16am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued a release order (robkar) of Khadija Shah in two cases of attacks on the Corps Commander House and Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.

Her husband furnished surety bonds of rupees 1.4 million as directed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the grant of bail in two cases. The high court had granted bail to Khadija Shah on October 18, however, the police made her arrest in a third case of May 9 riots to frustrate her release from jail.

But the police was denied her physical remand in the new case as the trial court sent her to jail on judicial remand.

Lahore High Court Anti Terrorism Court Khadija Shah Askari Tower

