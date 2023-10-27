ATC extends judicial remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday extended judicial remand of PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, former MNA Robina Jameel and Khadija Shah till November 09 in the cases of May 9 riots.

The police presented the PTI leaders and activists before the court on expiry of their 14-day judicial remand.

The court directed the police to ensure submission of challans by the next hearing and extended the judicial remand of suspects. Dr Yasmin Rahid talking to media challenged former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to contest elections against her.

She said if Sharif was so brave, he should contest against her in the upcoming election.

She said Nawaz Sharif was a convict and an absconder but he had been brought back for the elections.

Dr Yasmin expressed her concern over police attitude and said “Nawaz Sharif is being facilitated with protocol and immediate submission of challans while our challans have not been submitted for the last four months.”

She said it was already confirmed that there would be no election but selection.

She said the World Medical Association wrote to the Prime Minister and the President questioning her arrest. The former governor Punjab, Omar Cheema, said it had been six months and he was still in jail for a false case. “I was at home on May 9 but they arrested me in these cases,” Cheema said.

Without naming anyone, the former governor said they wanted to make him and others hold a press conference. “If we had to leave PTI, we would have done so earlier,” Cheema asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023