BAFL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.65%)
BIPL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
DGKC 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
FABL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.09%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.44%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
HBL 99.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.15%)
HUBC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
OGDC 102.45 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.84%)
PAEL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.08%)
PIOC 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.24%)
PPL 85.22 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.93%)
PRL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.93 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (4.15%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 81.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.26%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 5,192 Increased By 32.4 (0.63%)
BR30 18,365 Increased By 168.6 (0.93%)
KSE100 51,071 Increased By 339 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,597 Increased By 138.1 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Fans vent frustration as Pakistan seen struggling against Afghanistan

  • Babar Azam-led players put up ordinary show in defence of 283-run target
BR Life & Style Published October 23, 2023 Updated October 23, 2023 07:22pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Fans were understandably disturbed and vented frustration on social media platform X as the Babar Azam-led team struggled in their defence of a 283-run target against Afghanistan who are looking for their first One-Day International victory over Pakistan.

Babar Azam hit a stylish half century in an effort to break Pakistan’s losing World Cup streak, guiding his team to a healthy score of 282-7 in their World Cup match against Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday.

However, as the match went on, Pakistan’s chances began to recede, as ordinary bowling and fielding performances put Afghanistan firmly on course for their inaugural victory over Pakistan in the ODI format. Till the filing of this report, Afghanistan were well-placed at 135 for one after 22 overs, in pursuit of 283.

A defeat would seriously hamper Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup semis after the team suffered heavy losses at the hands of India and Australia earlier.

Netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to air their frustration at their performance and World Cup prospects.

Afghanistan’s highest successful ODI chase is the 274 they achieved against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai nine years ago.

Babar Azam leads Pakistan to 282-7 as Afghanistan’s teenage leg-spinner shines

Some expressed their disappointment at Pakistan’s bowling, seen by many as a strong one before the tournament began.

Some ire was directed at Babar, who has already come under heavy criticism for his leadership and poor batting show.

Earlier, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shared his analysis on the match, saying Pakistan should not be taking Afghanistan lightly.

Before Monday’s game, this was the head-to-head record.

10/02/2012: Sharjah - Pakistan won by 7 wickets

27/02/2014: Fatullah - Pakistan won by 72 runs

21/09/2018: Abu Dhabi - Pakistan won by 3 wickets

29/06/2019: Leeds - Pakistan won by 3 wickets

22/08/2023: Hambantota - Pakistan won by 142 runs

24/08/2023: Hambantota - Pakistan won by 1 wicket

26/08/2023: Colombo - Pakistan won by 59 runs

Also read:

Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Fans vent frustration as Pakistan seen struggling against Afghanistan

SC declares military trials of civilians null, void

Cipher case: special court indicts Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Govt to provide all possible support to crisis-hit PIA, says Kakar

Inter-bank: rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 279.12 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee ends weaker against US dollar

Bulls rule at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

Nawaz moves IHC to revive pleas against conviction in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Accountability court acquits Ishaq Dar in assets beyond means case

Zadran, Gurbaz fifties as Afghanistan chase victory

PCB rejects rumours about internal discord in team

Read more stories