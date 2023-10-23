Fans vent frustration as Pakistan seen struggling against Afghanistan

Fans were understandably disturbed and vented frustration on social media platform X as the Babar Azam-led team struggled in their defence of a 283-run target against Afghanistan who are looking for their first One-Day International victory over Pakistan.

Babar Azam hit a stylish half century in an effort to break Pakistan’s losing World Cup streak, guiding his team to a healthy score of 282-7 in their World Cup match against Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday.

However, as the match went on, Pakistan’s chances began to recede, as ordinary bowling and fielding performances put Afghanistan firmly on course for their inaugural victory over Pakistan in the ODI format. Till the filing of this report, Afghanistan were well-placed at 135 for one after 22 overs, in pursuit of 283.

A defeat would seriously hamper Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup semis after the team suffered heavy losses at the hands of India and Australia earlier.

Netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to air their frustration at their performance and World Cup prospects.

Afghanistan’s highest successful ODI chase is the 274 they achieved against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai nine years ago.

Some expressed their disappointment at Pakistan’s bowling, seen by many as a strong one before the tournament began.

Some ire was directed at Babar, who has already come under heavy criticism for his leadership and poor batting show.

Earlier, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shared his analysis on the match, saying Pakistan should not be taking Afghanistan lightly.

Before Monday’s game, this was the head-to-head record.

10/02/2012: Sharjah - Pakistan won by 7 wickets

27/02/2014: Fatullah - Pakistan won by 72 runs

21/09/2018: Abu Dhabi - Pakistan won by 3 wickets

29/06/2019: Leeds - Pakistan won by 3 wickets

22/08/2023: Hambantota - Pakistan won by 142 runs

24/08/2023: Hambantota - Pakistan won by 1 wicket

26/08/2023: Colombo - Pakistan won by 59 runs