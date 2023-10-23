BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Print 2023-10-23

Shaheen says team will perform well

Muhammad Saleem Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

LAHORE: Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi has expressed optimism of good show in the remaining matches of the World Cup saying they are determined to come up to the expectations of our fans.

“We are aware of the expectations from the team and we are eager to fulfill them,” Shaheen said in an interview ahead of Pakistan’s match against Afghanistan on Monday (today).

After Afghanistan, Pakistan will stay in the city of Chennai to play South Africa on 27th October for their second and last match of the tournament there. Pakistan, after four games, are fifth on the points table with two wins and as many losses.

After following the tournament with remarkable wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, which saw them make the record for the highest successful chase in the history of the tournament, Pakistan have had a few tough outings. Pakistan is eager to leave Chennai 4-2 up.

