Pakistan inspired by Saeed Anwar’s Chennai magic at World Cup

AFP Published October 22, 2023 Updated October 22, 2023 07:23pm

CHENNAI: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq will channel the spirit of record-setting compatriot Saeed Anwar and his country’s winning relationship with Chennai on Monday in an effort to revive the team’s World Cup campaign.

Pakistan tackle Afghanistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium where in 1997, flamboyant left-handed opener Anwar hit a monumental 194 against India.

At the time it was the highest individual ODI score while Anwar’s heroics also gave Pakistan a 35-run win over their arch-rivals.

Pakistan maintained their two-game undefeated run at the stadium with a six-wicket win over India in 2012.

‘Awesome’ Warner, Marsh star as Australia down Pakistan at World Cup

“We have a great record at this venue, so I am sure that will be a motivation,” said Haq, who was only two when Anwar blitzed the India team which featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in 1997.

“Although I don’t have any memory of Saeed Anwar’s record, that too will be a motivation.”

Pakistan started the World Cup with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but the 1992 champions then suffered back-to-back losses to India and Australia.

They have slipped to fifth in the 10-nation table with the top four going through to the semi-finals.

“We have to admit we did not play well in those games,” said Haq on Sunday.

“We were not up to the mark, did not get the execution right and defeat always lowers morale.”

Haq scored 36 against India in Ahmedabad but Pakistan collapsed from 155-2 to 191 all out, losing by seven wickets.

The 27-year-old then scored 70 against Australia in a daunting chase of a 368-run target in Bengaluru where Pakistan slipped to a 62-run defeat.

“We dropped crucial catches and that hurt,” said Haq.

David Warner was on 10 when he was dropped by Usama Mir off Shaheen Shah Afridi – he went on to make 163 and share a record Australian World Cup opening stand of 259 with Mitchell Marsh who compiled 121.

“You will see a new thing tomorrow. We want to go to Kolkata with four wins in six games,” said Haq, whose team will also face South Africa in Chennai on Friday.

Haq also played down the threat posed by Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi at a venue renowned as a slow bowlers paradise.

“We know this ground favours spinners and they have quality spin bowlers but we have beaten them 3-0 recently in a one-day series in Sri Lanka under the same conditions,” said Haq.

“We all know Afghanistan is a good team and in these conditions they will be tough but we are ready for that and will execute our plans.”

Pakistan Imam Ul Haq ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

