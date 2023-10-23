BAFL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.65%)
PCB rejects rumours about internal discord in team

  • Says team is cohesive and there is no evidence to support these 'unsubstantiated claims'
BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2023 Updated October 23, 2023 05:18pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refuted claims of an internal rift within the men’s cricket team participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, saying these rumours were being circulated by a certain section of the media.

In a statement on Monday, the cricket board said: “Contrary to rumours circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims.”

The PCB expressed disappointment over the dissemination of this false news and emphasised the importance of upholding journalistic ethics before spreading such speculations.

The Pakistan team is currently facing Afghanistan in a must-win game at the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan, who have two wins and as many defeats from four games, brought in Shadab Khan for fellow spinner Mohammad Nawaz who is ruled out with illness.

Afghanistan, who have just one win from four matches, named left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad in place of fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi.

